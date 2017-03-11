NEWS

Police investigate death of off-duty officer in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Department

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating the death of an off-duty officer Saturday morning.

The medical examiner's preliminary determination is that the officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Friday to a disturbance call on the 12000 block of Waldemire Drive.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he later died.

He was later identified as a Philadelphia police officer from the 24th District.

