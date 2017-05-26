NEWS

Police investigate suspicious child's death in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate suspicious child's death in SW Philadelphia. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2017.

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Homicide detectives are now calling the death of a baby in Southwest Philadelphia suspicious.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Willows Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an injured child.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

There was no official word from police on the age or sex of the victim, nor any word on the circumstances of the child's death.

One neighbor said the child was a baby boy and was about six weeks old.

Neighbors also say the couple who live at the home just moved in a short time ago and kept to themselves.

They said hello to the man who lives there earlier in the day.

"We saw the guy this morning. He leaves to go to work and we say hi and bye, stuff like that. I saw the baby Thursday, neighbor Patrice Heath said.

"He was walking down the steps, and I was like is your baby sleeping? He's like no, and pulls up the blanket up and I was like let me see, what's his name? He said Omar and everything was fine." she added.

At this point, no real details of the case have been disclosed.

The one things detectives did say, is in a case like this, with a baby involved, a lot will determine on the results from a medical examiner. That way, they have a clearer picture of what happened.

But regardless of what the results show, a weeks old baby has passed.

And this tragedy is going to stick in the minds of those in this neighborhood for a very long time.

"I didn't think that would happen ever, especially next door to me, but he was so cute." said Heath.

There is no word from police on where the parents of the child are.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newschild deathSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
Manchester police make 2 more arrests in connection with concert terror attack
3 stabbed, 1 killed at Portland transit station
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
More News
Top Stories
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
AccuWeather: Unsettled Holiday Weekend
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Show More
Folks hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend
Athletes workout to honor fallen heroes
Fun things to do over the holiday weekend
Philadelphia police cruiser involved in Mayfair crash
VIDEO: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Hunting Park
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Dozens hurt after bus crash on NJ Turnpike
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
More Video