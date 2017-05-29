NEWS

Police investigate Southwest Philadelphia home invasion

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a home invasion in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 6000 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Investigators say a suspect entered through the front door, then went right to the back of the house and let a second person in.

The homeowner called police.

Authorities say a third suspect then called one of the intruders inside the home alerting them police were on the way.

The two suspects ran out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

