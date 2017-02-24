Detectives investigating homicide on 3200 block of mercer in Port Richmond. Neighbors says son found 57 yr old mother dead in home @6abc pic.twitter.com/I8Hvn9llYM — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 24, 2017

Police are investigating the beating death of a woman found inside a home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.Chopper 6 and the Action Cam were along the 3200 block of Mercer Street Friday afternoon.Neighbors say a 57-year-old woman was discovered by her son unresponsive on the living room floor around 4 p.m."The son came home from work. He came running outside all upset, screaming and ranting and raging that someone had killed his 57-year-old mother," said Kevin, neighbor.The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:20 p.m.Reluctant to talk, Kevin chose not to show his face, but says he lives across the street from where the fatal bludgeoning took his neighbor's life.A flood of cop cars and yellow tape swarmed the block Friday evening."She was suffering obvious trauma to her head. She was also laying in a pool of blood," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.Homicide detectives quickly discovered the second floor of the victim's home had been ransacked. Family members reported several times, including various electronics, are now missing.They stood silently as they medical examiner removed their loved one's body.The victim was last seen alive Friday morning.It's unclear of the exact time the deadly encounter occurred, or how long she had been dead before she was found."She didn't deserve this. She walked with a cane. Why would somebody want to hurt her?" said Kevin.No weapon was recovered, but police are combing through surveillance video to pin down who the killer is.Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.