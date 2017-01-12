Police investigating double shooting in Germantown

Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday along the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the left side of the neck and once in the right shoulder.A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the upper right arm.Both victim were rushed to Einstein Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.Police say 14 shell casings were found at the scene.No word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.