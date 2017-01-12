NEWS

Police investigating double shooting in Germantown

Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday along the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the left side of the neck and once in the right shoulder.

A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the upper right arm.

Both victim were rushed to Einstein Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Police say 14 shell casings were found at the scene.

No word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Trump Team Discussing Ivanka Trump Proposal on Capitol Hill
Teen shot and killed in West Oak Lane
More News
Top Stories
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
Obama awards Biden the Medal of Freedom
Ariz. trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
Man charged with sexual assault of child in Montco
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Show More
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to get new refueling tankers
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Trump's Pentagon pick cruises toward likely confirmation
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos