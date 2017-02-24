NEWS

Police investigating suspicious death of woman found inside Port Richmond home

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside a home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Chopper 6 and the Action Cam were along the 3200 block of Mercer Street Friday afternoon.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was discovered in the living room by a relative around 4 p.m.

She was unresponsive with obvious signs of blunt force trauma to the head, according to investigators.

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:20 p.m.

No arrests have been made.
