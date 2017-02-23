NEWS

Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Timothy Leach, 27, of Morrisville</span></div>
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County say a report of a robbery and assault led them to a filthy home with children inside, resulting in five arrests.

It happened on February 8 in the 7700 block of Hollis Drive in Morrisville.

According to Falls Twp. police, officers were called by the victim, who said he was assaulted and robbed by a man at the home following an argument with his girlfriend.

The man had been stripped of his clothes and had his wallet and cell phone stolen.

Police responded to the home and entered to search for the stolen items.

That's when they discovered the home in, quote, "unbelievable" condition.

Five adult residents of the home were arrested, and a total of four children were taken into protective custody.

Those arrested were identified as:

Shakyra Wilkes, 23, of Morrisville

Kanya Wilkes, 38, of Morrisville

Lashe Adams, 19, of Morrisville

Timothy Leach, 27, of Morrisville

Deandre Brown, 27, of Morrisville

