Police: Man assaulted woman, 71, with his SUV

A Dover, Delaware man is charged with hitting a 71-year-old woman with his car, leaving her critically injured.Erick Wyatte is charged with vehicular assault and domestic related charges.Police were called to the White Oak Condos Thursday morning for reports that Wyatte was vandalizing his ex-girlfriend's vehicle.As officers arrived, they say, Wyatte fled in an SUV.He allegedly struck the victim at the intersection of White Oak Road and North Dupont Highway.He continued on, police say, hitting another vehicle, before flipping his own SUV.The 71-year-old woman remains in critical condition.------