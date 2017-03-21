NEWS

Police: Brooklyn man found with stolen credit cards, skimming device in Delaware

HARRINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man from New York was arrested in Kent County, Delaware after police found alleged stolen credit cards and a card skimmer inside his vehicle.

Harrington police took 20-year-old Bryon Benjamin of Brooklyn into custody just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

During a stop for a traffic violation on South Dupont Highway, police asked Benjamin for consent to search his vehicle. He said yes.

That's when they found several credit cards, five iPads, gift cards, and a credit card skimming device.

Benjamin remains behind bars.

------
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsskimmingHarrington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police find heroin, assault rifle in AC man's car
Willistown Twp. crash shuts down West Chester Pike, 4 hurt
How first daughter Ivanka Trump's role at the White House has grown
Man charged with seizure-causing tweet to Newsweek reporter
More News
Top Stories
Philly DA Seth Williams facing charges in gifts investigation
Willistown Twp. crash shuts down West Chester Pike, 4 hurt
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Wilmington refunding over $800K, ends Right-Turn-On-Red cameras
Teacher charged in Texas smiles for mugshot
Police find heroin, assault rifle in AC man's car
Serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
Woman hit fire marshal's vehicle then fled, police say
Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run
Police: Willow Grove man charged with distributing child porn
Special election in Philly to fill vacant Pa. House seat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos