A man from New York was arrested in Kent County, Delaware after police found alleged stolen credit cards and a card skimmer inside his vehicle.Harrington police took 20-year-old Bryon Benjamin of Brooklyn into custody just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.During a stop for a traffic violation on South Dupont Highway, police asked Benjamin for consent to search his vehicle. He said yes.That's when they found several credit cards, five iPads, gift cards, and a credit card skimming device.Benjamin remains behind bars.------