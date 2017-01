Police say a man was shot while driving in North Philadelphia.It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday at 12th and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the victim, described only as a man, drove himself to Hahnemann University Hospital for care.He told hospital staff and police he was shot while driving past the aforementioned location.Police went to the scene and discovered shell casings.The victim is listed in stable condition.No word on arrests.