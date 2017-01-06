NEWS

Police: Man with sword pulls gun in Center City

A man reportedly armed with a sword was arrested after police say he pulled a gun near City Hall in Center City Philadelphia. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A man reportedly armed with a sword was arrested after police say he pulled a gun near City Hall in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened Friday afternoon.

Police say an officer on duty around City Hall observed a man who reportedly had a sword and a gun.

The officer then confronted him and the man pulled out a gun, police say. He did not aim it at the officer, who was able to approach and apprehend him.

It is not clear, at this time, if the man had a license to carry or what he may have been doing in the area armed with weapons.

Witnesses say the Rothman Ice Rink area was cleared at one point, but no injuries were reported.

The man was taken to Central Detectives where police are still trying to determine if he will face any charges.
