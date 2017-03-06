Today's Top Stories
NEWS
Philadelphia police say missing 7-year-old boy found safe
Monday, March 06, 2017 08:45PM
PHILADELPHIA --
A 7-year-old boy who went missing has been found safe, Philadelphia police say.
Police say the boy, Cloud Cram, is safe and sound.
Police thank the public for their help.
No further information has been released.
------
