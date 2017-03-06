NEWS

Philadelphia police say missing 7-year-old boy found safe

PHILADELPHIA --
A 7-year-old boy who went missing has been found safe, Philadelphia police say.

Police say the boy, Cloud Cram, is safe and sound.

Police thank the public for their help.

No further information has been released.
