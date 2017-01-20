NEWS

Police officer charged after daughter, 8, shot in Stratford, NJ

EMBED </>More News Videos

Camden County authorities are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl in Stratford.

STRATFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a New Jersey police officer left his personal .357-caliber revolver loaded and unsecured on a shelf before his 8-year-old daughter was fatally shot.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced child endangerment charges Friday against Kenneth Righter, of Stratford.

Righter also worked as an assistant firearms instructor.

He has been suspended from the Stratford Police Department.

The girl, Sailor, was found by a sibling on New Year's Eve. Righter's other children were 14 and 17 at the time of the shooting.

Righter's attorney says it's a "very, very difficult time" for the family. He says the charges will be addressed "through the context of the system."
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsdeath investigationchild deathStratford
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Accused Orlando Killer Allegedly Stood Over Officer and Repeatedly Fired
Poor, Chronically Sick Most Likely to Lose Coverage if ACA Repealed: Study
Fact-Checking President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address
Trump Vows to End 'American Carnage' After Being Sworn In
President Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare
More News
Top Stories
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Trump signs executive order easing Obamacare burden
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
Show More
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
First Lady Fashion: Melania Trump on Inauguration Day
NJ congresswoman skips inauguration, attends prayer vigil
Over 200 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Philadelphians protest inauguration of Donald Trump
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
VIDEO/TEXT: President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
Philadelphians protest inauguration of Donald Trump
More Video