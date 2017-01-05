  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Police: Principal admits stealing porn from student phones

Stephen Kyle Goodlett (WHAS/Hardin County Detention Center )

Investigators say a fired Kentucky high school principal has admitted to seizing students' phones so that he could steal pornographic images from them.

News outlets report that 36-year-old former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett was indicted Wednesday in Louisville on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography.

Goodlett pleaded not guilty last month to 63 state felony child porn charges.

He was fired after his arrest in October. Court documents say he admitted to investigators that he has a pornography addiction and downloaded images from phones confiscated from students.

The investigation began in September after a 20-year-old woman told Elizabethtown police that naked images she had taken when she was 15 had been uploaded to a Russia-based website.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldstudentsprincipalcellphonepornography
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officer Resigns After Being Caught on Video Punching Woman
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Spokesman Denies Trump Is Mulling Plans to Overhaul Top US Intel Agencies
Fmr. Radnor Township official in court on indecent assault charges
Despite Promise, Trump Divulges No New Election Hacking Details
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow
Area road crews prepare for some snow
Mom sentenced to 30 years in 1991 death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in S. Jersey exposure incidents
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
Fmr. Radnor Township official in court on indecent assault charges
Show More
NTSB investigating SEPTA trolley crash
Crews battle apartment blaze in Tioga-Nicetown
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park in September
Funeral set for trooper shot during domestic incident
Senator: Russia's election meddling should alarm Americans
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos