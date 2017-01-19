NEWS

Police: Protests in Center City to cause delays on Friday

Image of the Anti-Trump protest in Center City Philadelphia on November 9, 2016.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking visitors to avoid parts of Center City if possible on Friday due to a number of planned protests.

The Philly PD says they are aware of demonstrations and marches throughout the city scheduled beginning at 12 p.m.

Police say delays can be expected in the areas of Center City, City Hall, and Independence Mall until evening hours.

"It is recommended that these areas be avoided if possible and public transportation be utilized as an alternative," police say.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsprotestdonald trumppresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mnuchin Failed to Reveal $100 Million in Assets, Links to Tax Haven Company
Man dies after being pinned under slabs of marble
Inside the Massive Inauguration Security Effort
Trump Names Fmr. Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue Agriculture Secretary
Video from movie set shows scared dog being forced into water
More News
Top Stories
LIVE: Trump Inauguration Ceremonies, Concerts
Obama commutes 330 drug sentences on last day as president
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Man dies after being pinned under slabs of marble
Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months to comply with Real ID
Inauguration week event schedule
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
Show More
President Obama shares farewell message
Trump lands in Washington area for inauguration
ABC News: NY Jets owner to become ambassador to UK
Group of NJ immigrants head to Trump inauguration
Police union buys 'help wanted' billboard in battle with DA
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos