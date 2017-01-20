NEWS

Police: Protests in Center City to cause delays today
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking visitors to avoid parts of Center City today, if possible, due to a number of planned protests. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking visitors to avoid parts of Center City today, if possible, due to a number of planned protests.

The Philly PD says they are aware of demonstrations and marches throughout the city scheduled beginning at 12 p.m.

Police say delays can be expected in the areas of Center City, City Hall, and Independence Mall until evening hours.

"It is recommended that these areas be avoided if possible and public transportation be utilized as an alternative," police say.
