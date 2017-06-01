NEWS

Police question person of interest in murder of woman, brother

Investigation into death of siblings in Port Richmond. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 29, 2017.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Homicide detectives tell Action News they are questioning a person of interest Thursday night in the double-murder of a brother and sister in Port Richmond.

So far, no charges have been filed, but police say, it appears they were killed by someone they knew.

49-year-old Florence Pompey, known to many as "Miss Tina," was a fixture on her front step, the same spot where a small memorial now stands in the 1900 Block of East Clearfield in Port Richmond.

"I spoke to her every day. Every time I came down and up the block, she was always at the door or at the steps. She was a loving person. It's still hard to believe that someone would do something like that to another human being," neighbor Janett Figueroa said.

Pompey shared the home with her 54-year-old brother.

Their bodies were discovered Sunday morning. Both had suffered gunshot wounds to the head. He also sustained a bullet wound to the stomach.

"It's something that I can't even imagine. Out of all the people in the world, I would have never thought that anything would be at Miss Tina's door like this," friend Chonte Lockett.

Friends and neighbors say Pompey attended church almost every day of the week and was a former foster parent.

They started to suspect something might be wrong when they didn't see her coming or going over the weekend.

"My grandmother just told me she didn't hear nothing at all and the last time she saw them was Friday night," neighbor Mary Perez said.

"It's just too close, you know? Too close to home. She was so nice. She really was," neighbor Michelle McPherson said.

Police are also waiting for the medical examiner to determine the time of death. That will help them establish when exactly they were killed.

