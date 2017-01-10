NEWS

Police release pictures of attempted abduction of Oklahoma child
A child's scary encounter with a stranger was caught on camera. (WPVI)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WPVI) --
A child's scary encounter with a stranger was caught on camera.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released pictures of a man clutching a boy in his arms from behind.

Police say they were called out to reports of an attempted child abduction at a wrestling tournament on Friday.

Officers say the man picked up an 8-year-old boy and tried to walk away with him, but the child began to kick and scream.

The man finally put the boy down and left.

Police released pictures with the hopes of identifying the suspect.
