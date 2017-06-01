The Philippine national police chief says robbery may have been a motive in the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila's airport.Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa says authorities have reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and the lone gunman "was not hurting anyone."He said it seemed like the gunman was focused on the gambling table and stealing chips.Dela Rosa said there was no immediate indication of terrorism. He said the gunman, who is still at large, would have shot all the people gambling if terror had been the motive.----------