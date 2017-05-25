Police seek parents of wandering toddler in Wilmington

Police are seeking the parents or guardians of a little boy who was found wandering in Wilmington, Delaware.The child, who police estimate to be about two years old, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of 5th and Lombard streets.He is wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, and red Timberland shoes.Authorities say the child is in good health and is now safe at police headquarters.Anyone with information on the identity of the child or the whereabouts of his family is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 302-654-5151, or 302-576-3162.----------