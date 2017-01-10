NEWS

Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philadelphia
Police are trying to find the person who attempted to rob four fast food restaurants in South Philadelphia.

Police just released surveillance video of the robberies that occurred last month.

In the video, you can see the suspect pry open a drive thru window and climb inside the Burger King in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

Five days later, it appears the same person also pried open the drive thru window at a KFC on the 400 block of West Oregon Avenue.

Thirty minutes later, the suspect was able to force the drive thru window open at a Chick-fil-A just a few blocks away.

And that same morning the suspect broke into the Burger King on South Columbus Boulevard.

The suspect was only able to get away with cash in the first robbery.
