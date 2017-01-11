MARPLE, Pa. --Police say a Delaware County man charged with stealing a running SUV outside a Wawa convenience store "could not believe" there was also a baby strapped into the backseat.
The Delaware County Daily Times reports 22-year-old Dillon Valenti, of Havertown, told police that's why he got out of the vehicle and left it running with the heat on shortly after the Saturday evening heist. Police say Valenti was hoping someone would find the child safe and sound.
Marple police are still investigating whether to charge the baby's parents with endangerment. They've told police they only briefly went inside the store, and were frantic when they came outside to find their vehicle gone.
Valenti remains in the Delaware County jail on theft charges and doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.