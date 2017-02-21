NEWS

Police: Suspect made up story of carjacking and child abduction

The victim said he was delivering a pizza when his car was stolen with a child inside.

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say the victim who claimed he was carjacked on Monday night made up the story.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. Monday along the 4600 block of North Sydenham Street in Logan.

That's where a 22-year-old pizza delivery driver told police he was making a delivery when he was robbed and carjacked by two armed men.

Police did find the man's car at North 16th and Saint Pauls street in Tioga-Nicetown a short time later, but there was no child.

Officers searched the immediate area by ground with K9 and in the air with helicopters, when they believed the child was still missing.

The victim told police that he offered to watch the child for friends, and that he picked him up earlier in the night at Broad and Erie streets.

Investigators say the man's story kept changing and didn't quite add up.

They believe that the story was a hoax, and perhaps the man was dealing with possible mental issues.

Police continue to sort out the details.

It's not clear yet if the man who police say made up the story will face any charges.

