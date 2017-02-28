NEWS

Suspect robbed and killed his aunt in her Port Richmond home, police say

Authorities now believe a Philadelphia woman found dead in her Port Richmond home Friday was shot and killed by her own nephew.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Police are searching for 26-year-old Andrew Cruttenden.

They say he robbed and shot 57-year-old Virginia Cruttenden inside her home on the 3200 block of Mercer Street.

Neighbors say the victim's son found her lying unresponsive on the living room floor around 4 p.m. Friday.

"The son came home from work. He came running outside all upset, screaming and ranting and raging that someone had killed his 57-year-old mother," said Kevin, neighbor.

Virginia Cruttenden was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:20 p.m. Police say she had been shot in the head.

Reluctant to talk, Kevin chose not to show his face, but says he lives across the street from where the fatal bludgeoning took his neighbor's life.

A flood of cop cars and yellow tape swarmed the block Friday evening.

"She was suffering obvious trauma to her head. She was also laying in a pool of blood," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Homicide detectives quickly discovered the second floor of the victim's home had been ransacked. Family members reported several items, including various electronics, were missing.

They stood silently as the medical examiner removed their loved one's body.

Cruttenden was last seen alive Friday morning.

It's unclear of the exact time the deadly encounter occurred, or how long she had been dead before she was found.

"She didn't deserve this. She walked with a cane. Why would somebody want to hurt her?" said Kevin.

No weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Andrew Cruttenden is asked to contact Philadelphia Police homicide detectives by dialing 911.
