Police say a gunman shot a man and then took off in the victim's car in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of South 56th Street.Police say the victim was visiting his girlfriend when he was approached by a man with a gun.The gunman then opened fire. Seven shots were fired at the victim, police say.The victim was hit once in the leg.The suspect then drove off in the victim's Pontiac G6.The victim is in the hospital in stable condition.