Police: Thief hid inside Marlton, NJ church

Police in New Jersey say a man hid inside a church room for hours before emerging to steal cash and gift cards.It happened February 13 at the St. Joan of Arc Church at 100 Willowbend Road in the Marlton section of Evesham Township.Police say a man entered the church around 6:15 p.m., then hid inside a guest room on the second floor, where members of the church live.Then, around 11 p.m., police say the man began walking around the building, stealing from various rooms.Investigators believe he then left in a cab headed to an area near the Philadelphia International Airport.The suspect is described as a black male in his 40's with a stocky build and a thin mustache.Anyone with information is asked to contact Evesham Twp. police at 856-983-1116, or the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699.