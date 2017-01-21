Police are looking for the man who assaulted a transgender woman near Philadelphia City Hall on Friday.The assault happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Filbert Street.Police say the victim, and two friends, were walking when they were approached by an unknown man.Words were exchanged, police say, and the suspect struck the victim while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs.The suspect, and the attack, were recorded on cell phone video.After the assault, the suspect fled on foot.The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20's with a thin build, wearing an orange and black hoodie and brown pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.