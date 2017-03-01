  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burnt casserole

Pictured: Teresa Drum (left) and Dennis Drum

TARENTUM, Pa. --
Police in Pennsylvania say a woman shot and killed her husband after arguing about a casserole she burned, then took a photo of the body, texted it to a friend and showered before calling 911.

The Tribune-Review reports that according to court records, Frazer police officers responding to the call Monday night found 42-year-old Dennis Drum, Sr. lying dead on a bed with a gun in his hand.

His wife, 38-year-old Teresa Drum, told officers her husband shot himself after they argued.

Court records say she showed officers the cellphone photo, claiming she sent it to a friend because she didn't know what to do. Police say there was no gun in Drum's hand in that photo.

Teresa Drum was charged Tuesday with criminal homicide. No attorney information is available.

