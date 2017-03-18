Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Germantown house

Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman inside a vacant home in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of West Roberts Avenue after a call from a woman screaming for help.The woman told police she was forced inside of a vacant home and sexually assaulted by a male dressed in dark clothes and armed with a gun. After the incident the suspect ran away.The victim was able to escape to a nearby residence for help.Police arrived and took the woman to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.So far no arrests. The special victims unit is investigating the incident.------