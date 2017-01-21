Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment

Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a confrontation early Saturday morning in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.It happened around 2:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 4300 block of Boone Street.According to investigators, the 28-year-old woman shot the 32-year-old man after he entered her bedroom holding a pair of scissors.The woman is being questioned by police.The man lives in the same building as the woman, police said.Animal control officers had to be called because dogs were preventing officers from going inside the apartment.An investigation into the incident continues.