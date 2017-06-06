NEWS

Police: Woman shot in Upper Darby was apparently targeted

Woman shot multiple times in Upper Darby. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in Upper Darby, Pa.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in an alley between Clinton and Redbourne roads.

Officials say she was shot three times: twice to the head and once in the chest.

Police say there is no doubt this woman was targeted. She had just dropped her child off at the bus stop when she was shot.

"Right after the kids got on the bus," said Nora Benson. "It just sounded like a loud boom."

The woman was last reported to be hospitalized in critical condition. Her name has not been released.


One neighbor told Action News off-camera she was relatively new to the neighborhood.

"I'm scared. I won't even let my babies out," Benson said.

"It's crazy. The gun thing is too much nowadays. These guys get guns and they're going around shooting people for nothing," said Walter Copeland.

Copeland said he noticed a white truck parked in the alley that's never been there before.

"Sitting at the corner near the bus stop, maybe the alley, on that strip there. I didn't see nobody in it. And then I thought 'Why is that truck sitting there?'"

He said right after the shooting happened, the truck was gone.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Upper Darby police.

