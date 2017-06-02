Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery

Chester County authorities are investigating an assault, robbery and kidnapping.Caln Police say four armed suspects confronted two men at a home on Toth Avenue on Monday night.The men attacked the victims and then ransacked the home.Police say the men then kidnapped the workers and drove to nearby Coatesville, where they gained entry to two separate shops, where the victims worked.The men robbed the shops and then took off.Call police if you have any information on these crimes.----------