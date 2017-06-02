NEWS

Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery

CALN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County authorities are investigating an assault, robbery and kidnapping.

Caln Police say four armed suspects confronted two men at a home on Toth Avenue on Monday night.

The men attacked the victims and then ransacked the home.

Police say the men then kidnapped the workers and drove to nearby Coatesville, where they gained entry to two separate shops, where the victims worked.

The men robbed the shops and then took off.

Call police if you have any information on these crimes.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newshome invasionabductionrobberyCaln Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teenager shot and killed in Chester, Pa.
Putin on Trump's withdrawal from Paris Accord: 'Don't worry, be happy'
'Tear it down': DC mayor reacts to fake ICE fliers
1 World Trade Center climber allegedly caught on top of another NYC high-rise
Conway won't say whether Trump believes global warming is a hoax
More News
Top Stories
Teenager shot and killed in Chester, Pa.
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
Show More
AccuWeather: Staying Warm
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee
Man dies after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos