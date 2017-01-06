NEWS

Policeman's wife shot by toddler son in North Carolina
EMBED </>More News Videos

The wife of a North Carolina police officer landed in the hospital after the couple's 2-year-old child accidentally shot her. (WPVI)

The wife of a North Carolina police officer landed in the hospital after the couple's 2-year-old child accidentally shot her.

A police chief in suburban Charlotte says the incident occurred in the family's home after the toddler discovered the gun inside a bag in the laundry room.

They say the firearm was Officer Jeremy Ferguson's personal gun and not his service weapon.

The bullet hit Ferguson's wife, but she is expected to recover.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident to determine whether any charges will be filed.
Related Topics:
newsshootingtoddlerfamilypolicegunsu.s. & worldchildrenNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Says US Would Be 'Paid Back' by Mexico for Wall
Trump 'Prepared to Listen and Understand' Intel on Russia, Spokesman Says
Showdown at Trump Tower as President-elect Set to Receive Intel Briefing
Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More Snow Possible Saturday
WEATHER MAPS: More snow possible Saturday
#6abcAction photos of the snow
Main roads appear to be clear, but use caution in Philadelphia
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Center City
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
Show More
Residents outraged after water main break in NE Philly
At least 1 injured in Drexel Hill shooting
DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch
Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
More News
Top Video
Main roads appear to be clear, but use caution in Philadelphia
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
Radar used in search of missing woman's Collingdale home
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Center City
More Video