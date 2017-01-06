Policeman's wife shot by toddler son in North Carolina

The wife of a North Carolina police officer landed in the hospital after the couple's 2-year-old child accidentally shot her.A police chief in suburban Charlotte says the incident occurred in the family's home after the toddler discovered the gun inside a bag in the laundry room.They say the firearm was Officer Jeremy Ferguson's personal gun and not his service weapon.The bullet hit Ferguson's wife, but she is expected to recover.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident to determine whether any charges will be filed.