Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack

We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/X6fUUxxYXE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2017
Karen and I offer our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the victims, their loved ones, and the people of Manchester. https://t.co/JPko6JNZ57— Vice President Pence (@VP) May 23, 2017
We stand united with our friends in the UK, and our hearts and prayers are with the victims of this atrocious violence. #RoomForManchester— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 23, 2017
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017
Les Canadiens ont appris avec horreur l'attentat survenu à Manchester ce soir. Que vos pensées accompagnent les victimes et leur famille.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017
The British Royal Family
A message from Her Majesty The Queen following the attack in Manchester yesterday. https://t.co/CuaaPmRM1D— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 23, 2017
Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany
Chancellor #Merkel on the attack in #Manchester: pic.twitter.com/WYEFp319dZ— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) May 23, 2017
Emmanuel Marcon, President of France
J'adresse mes pensées au peuple britannique, aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous menons ensemble le combat contre le terrorisme.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 23, 2017
Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris
#Paris est cette nuit aux côtés de #Manchester. Mes pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs familles et aux secours qui interviennent sur place.— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) May 23, 2017
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia
Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the British Prime Minister following Manchester bomb attack— President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) May 23, 2017
Rashtrapati Bhavan, President of India
India stands by Government and people of UK in this hour of distress #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 23, 2017
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017
Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium
All my thoughts go out to the victims in #Manchester and I express belgian support for #UK— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 23, 2017
Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey
Turkey stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom and will continue its joint and decisive efforts against terrorism.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) May 23, 2017