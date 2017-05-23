NEWS

Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack

President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel were among the leaders who expressed their condolences. (Nasser Nasser/AP | Elaine Thompson/AP | Jens Meyer/AP )

Politicians and world leaders have been expressing their condolences and prayers in the wake of the terror attack that left 22 dead at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.


Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The British Royal Family

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

Emmanuel Marcon, President of France

Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Rashtrapati Bhavan, President of India

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium

Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey
Related Topics:
newsmanchester explosionterror attackPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpjustin trudeauroyal familyu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
'James Bond' star Roger Moore dies after cancer battle
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Girl, 8, ID'd as Manchester victim; ISIS claims attack
Stars share 'prayers and tears' for victims of Manchester Arena
Children among 22 dead in 'sickening' Manchester attack
More News
Top Stories
Girl, 8, ID'd as Manchester victim; ISIS claims attack
Trump calls out 'evil losers' behind deadly Manchester blast
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Actor Roger Moore, star of 7 James Bond films, dies at 89
Student and driver hurt in school bus crash in SW Philly
3 students arrested, officer injured in fight near train station
School bus crash on Vine St. Expwy.; investigation underway
Show More
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain For Some Tonight
Investigation into shots fired at group dancing in Strawberry Mansion
Personalize your diet to kick start summer weight loss
Teen stabbed 3 times in Logan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos