Students at Concord High School in Wilmington were given the day off Monday to deal with the sudden passing of a beloved teacher.Thom Labarbera died over the weekend.The popular social studies teacher had been with the Brandywine School District for the past 20 years.In a Facebook post, the district called LaBarbera's death "unexpected and tragic."Teachers and crisis team staff will be on hand Tuesday to help students cope with the loss.