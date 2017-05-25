NEWS

Possible New Castle County hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video

Cellphone video of vehicle of interest in New Castle Count hit-and-run. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
The New Castle County Police Department has released cellphone video of a vehicle that may have been involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Wilmington.

The fatal crash happened in the early morning hours of May 7th at the intersection of Anderson and Moorehouse drives.

Victor Madric, 52, of Dunleith died from his injuries.

Victim ID'd in New Castle hit-and-run. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 9, 2017.



Police say a witness described the driver of the vehicle as a light skinned female with long dark colored hair in a braid.

Police are asking anyone with information about this vehicle or the crash to contact the Traffic Services Unit at (302) 573-2800.

