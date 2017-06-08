Prayer vigil held in Wilmington for boy, 6, shot in the head

His father tells @6abc "Jashawn Is strong and a fighter"; as he clings to life, community holds prayer circle to stop the violence pic.twitter.com/mENSvYLolj — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 8, 2017

A vigil was held Thursday night for a kindergartner who's fighting for his life after being shot in Wilmington.Linked hand in hand, residents, city leaders and extended family members prayed around the intersection where 6-year-old Jashawn was shot in the head on Tuesday.Faye Taylor thought only of her great grandson."Nice child, good child. I'm just praying for him, I know it's all in god's hands," she said.Jashawn's friends and cousins wept for the kindergartner, who had just finished his last day of class at Thomas Edison Charter School.His father, Joshua Potts told Action News by phone, Jashawn was on his way to see him."He's doing a little better," Guy Bullock, a cousin said.Potts, who remains at his son's bedside says he is strong and a fighter.Family members are begging the community to step up.Another cousin, Jaywann Bullock said, "I don't care how you do it, just say something. Let's put down this thing that we call snitching because it's not snitching,"When asked what do you think needs to happen to break that.One woman said, "I think people need to be more responsible."Residents are encouraging others to do their part, as detectives aggressively search for the gunman."I don't know if it's really gang or narcotic related, or individuals going back and forth with each other," Police Chief Robert J. Tracy said.Action News asked was it definitely retaliatory? "I believe it's a retaliatory shooting," Police Chief Tracey said.And innocent bystander, Jashawn, was caught in the crossfire."I just pray to god that he gets better, and that whoever did it, that they find him," Great-Grandmother Faye Taylor said.----------