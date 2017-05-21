NEWS

Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire

Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on May 21, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pregnant woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia home following a suspicious fire.

Fire crews were called around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Once inside the home, firefighters found the body of a 35-year-old woman on a second floor bedroom. She was five-months pregnant, officials say.

The fire was placed under control at 7:52 a.m.

The fire has been deemed suspicious by the Fire Marshal's Office.
