Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire

A pregnant woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia home following a suspicious fire.Fire crews were called around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.Once inside the home, firefighters found the body of a 35-year-old woman on a second floor bedroom. She was five-months pregnant, officials say.The fire was placed under control at 7:52 a.m.The fire has been deemed suspicious by the Fire Marshal's Office.----------