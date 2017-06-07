NEWS

Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

TACOMA, Wash --
A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her.

Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters used equipment to lift the vehicle off the woman, who was eight months pregnant. She died on the way to the hospital.

Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby boy, who was taken to Seattle Children's Hospital.

Her 6-year-old son and other children in the minivan were not injured.

Authorities are investigating.

