Pregnant woman shot in leg in Tioga-Nicetown

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --A pregnant woman was shot in the leg in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday along the 3800 block of Archer Street.
1 person shot in the 3800 block of Archer. Reports of a possible gunman running S on Erie @6abc pic.twitter.com/n3jqjZT406— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 7, 2017
Police say the woman believed to be in her 20s was shot in the leg.
She is stable in Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
