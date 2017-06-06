NEWS

Pregnant woman shot in leg in Tioga-Nicetown

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
A pregnant woman was shot in the leg in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday along the 3800 block of Archer Street.


Police say the woman believed to be in her 20s was shot in the leg.

She is stable in Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

