NEWS

Propane leak in Gloucester County prompts evacuations, 2 injured

LOGAN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A railroad tank car leaking propane has sent two people to the hospital and evacuations are taking place near Swedesboro, Gloucester County.

Officials were called to the unit block of Osprey Court in Logan Township.

after a nearby railroad tank car started leaking propane around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center for minor injuries.

Parts of the area near the leaking tank car are being evacuated.

"Please be advised of a propane leak in the Pureland Industrial Park. Areas near the leak are being evacuated," a tweet by the official account of the Township of Logan read.

There is no word yet on the extent of the leak.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsgas leakchemical leakaccidentSwedesboro Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chris Cornell's widow mourns late husband in letter
Police seek parents of wandering toddler in Wilmington
Police: Teen gave friends tattoos while at school
US Navy ship sails within 12 miles of disputed Chinese island
More News
Top Stories
Police seek parents of wandering toddler in Wilmington
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Suspect ID'd after standoff, arrest at CVS store in Delco
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight
Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney
Officials vote to ban smoking on Wildwood boardwalk
Show More
NTSB: Jet that crashed near Teterboro was late turning
Could you spot the warning signs of drug use?
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Burglary reported at Penn Charter School in East Falls
Police: Bartender arrested for selling drugs in Radnor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos