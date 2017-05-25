Propane leak in Gloucester County prompts evacuations, 2 injured

A railroad tank car leaking propane has sent two people to the hospital and evacuations are taking place near Swedesboro, Gloucester County.Officials were called to the unit block of Osprey Court in Logan Township.after a nearby railroad tank car started leaking propane around 10 a.m. Thursday.Two people were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center for minor injuries.Parts of the area near the leaking tank car are being evacuated."Please be advised of a propane leak in the Pureland Industrial Park. Areas near the leak are being evacuated," a tweet by the official account of the Township of Logan read.There is no word yet on the extent of the leak.----------