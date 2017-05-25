NEWS

Propane leak in Gloucester County prompts evacuations

Propane leak prompts evacuations in Gloucester County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 25, 2017.

LOGAN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A railroad tank car leaking propane has prompted evacuations near Swedesboro, Gloucester County.

Officials were called to the unit block of Osprey Court near Center Square Road in Logan Township.

Gloucester County officials report one person, not two as earlier reported, was taken Crozer Chester Medical Center for evaluation.

Officials say a 30,000 gallon SMS Rail Line car was parked and propane began leaking from a valve.

Evacuations have been issued for a half-mile radius around the site.

I-295 exit ramp to Exit 10 is closed.

"Please be advised of a propane leak in the Pureland Industrial Park. Areas near the leak are being evacuated," a tweet by the official account of the Township of Logan read.

