Propylene leak leads to evacuations in Logan Township, NJ

A railroad tank car leaking propylene has prompted evacuations near Swedesboro, Gloucester County.Officials were called shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday to the unit block of Osprey Court near Center Square Road in Logan Township.Gloucester County officials report one person was taken Crozer Chester Medical Center for evaluation.Officials say a 30,000 gallon SMS Rail Line car was parked and propylene began leaking from a valve.Evacuations have been issued for a half-mile radius around the site."Multiple businesses surrounding the site were evacuated and traffic in the area is being diverted," the Logan Township Police Department stated. "If you have been instructed to evacuate your place of business, do not return to that site until you are instructed."The incident also caused the closure of the I-295 exit ramp to Exit 10.-------This article has been updated as a propylene leak, rather than a propane leak which was originally reported.----------