Prosecutor: NJ man, 19, posed as model, got nude photos of teen

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

PEMBERTON, N.J. --
Authorities say a New Jersey man pretended to be a male fitness model on social media and convinced a 13-year-old Texas girl to send him "numerous" nude photos of herself.

Burlington County prosecutors say 19-year-old Pemberton resident Anthony Merletto faces two counts of child endangerment and is being held without bail. It wasn't known Sunday if he has retained an attorney.

The investigation of Merletto started last September after Facebook alerted county authorities about an account that had been flagged for possibly receiving child porn. Investigators say Merletto used the profile to engage in sexually explicit conversations with other users, including the Texas girl.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Merlotto's home earlier this month and seized his cell phone, which allegedly contained numerous child porn images and videos.
