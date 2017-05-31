A high school chemistry teacher in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of making 'upskirt' videos of female students.Eric Howell, 43, of Dogwood Court in Maple Shade, has been a teacher at Lenape High School since 2016. He is charged with endangering the welfare of children and other offenses.According to the prosecutor's office, Howell concealed a camera in a coconut water box that was then placed in the side portion of his briefcase.He would then allegedly carry his bag in such a way that the camera could see up the victims' skirts or loose-fitting shorts.Investigators say it was back on May 2 when someone notified school administrators about Howell's suspicious behavior.That person allegedly saw Howell passing behind a female student while extending his arm sideways. Prosecutors allege he was trying to position the camera under the student's skirt.School officials called police and banned Howell from school property and events.Investigators say three students were victimized and, prosecutors say, one of the victims was targeted more than once.In addition, Howell is also accused of filming an upskirt video at a convenience store.Prosecutors say digital storage devices were found after a search warrant was executed at his home and they are being analyzed for evidence.He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has a court appearance set for Thursday.----------