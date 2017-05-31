NEWS

Prosecutor: Burlington County teacher made upskirt videos of female students

MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A high school chemistry teacher in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of making 'upskirt' videos of female students.

Eric Howell, 43, of Dogwood Court in Maple Shade, has been a teacher at Lenape High School since 2016. He is charged with endangering the welfare of children and other offenses.

According to the prosecutor's office, Howell concealed a camera in a coconut water box that was then placed in the side portion of his briefcase.

He would then allegedly carry his bag in such a way that the camera could see up the victims' skirts or loose-fitting shorts.

Investigators say it was back on May 2 when someone notified school administrators about Howell's suspicious behavior.

That person allegedly saw Howell passing behind a female student while extending his arm sideways. Prosecutors allege he was trying to position the camera under the student's skirt.

School officials called police and banned Howell from school property and events.
Investigators say three students were victimized and, prosecutors say, one of the victims was targeted more than once.

In addition, Howell is also accused of filming an upskirt video at a convenience store.

Prosecutors say digital storage devices were found after a search warrant was executed at his home and they are being analyzed for evidence.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has a court appearance set for Thursday.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsMedford
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Clinton: Russians 'guided by Americans' in interference
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
NYPD sergeant indicted for fatally shooting mentally ill Bronx woman
US ignores evidence of atrocities by blacklisted Iraqi military unit
Comey could testify before Congress next week, sources say
More News
Top Stories
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Window washer dies after falling from Cherry Hill building
Detectives exposed to substance in possible Cherry Hill overdose
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Father charged in 6-week-old son's death in SW Phila.
Teens cause mayhem over holiday weekend in Margate
Dozens sought after fight near UDel campus
Show More
Bystanders rescue victims of fiery crash in Wilmington
Man charged with impersonating New Castle police officer
VIDEO: Police corral wayward deer in Wilmington
Police: Pa. physician arrested at Trump hotel with 2 guns
Man mugged outside food truck in Hunting Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos