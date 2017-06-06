NEWS

Prosecutor: Woman shot and killed NJ Transit bus driver, then killed herself

Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 5pm on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman fatally shot a New Jersey Transit bus driver then took her own life, the Gloucester County prosecutor's office said.

Ryon C. Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed at an NJ Transit garage in the 6000 block of Black Horse Pike in Washington Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman believed to have shot him is identified as 44-year-old Piacenta Jackson of Woodbury.

Prosecutors say Jackson then shot and killed herself near a Mantua Township business at Center and Trenton streets a short time later.



A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

There was no word on what, if any, relationship there was between Reynolds and Jackson.

