Detectives combing through garage at NJ transit bus terminal after diver is shot to death. Police seeking suspect @6abc pic.twitter.com/xhph9Jxbci — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 6, 2017

A woman fatally shot a New Jersey Transit bus driver then took her own life, the Gloucester County prosecutor's office said.Ryon C. Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed at an NJ Transit garage in the 6000 block of Black Horse Pike in Washington Township on Tuesday afternoon.The woman believed to have shot him is identified as 44-year-old Piacenta Jackson of Woodbury.Prosecutors say Jackson then shot and killed herself near a Mantua Township business at Center and Trenton streets a short time later.A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.There was no word on what, if any, relationship there was between Reynolds and Jackson.