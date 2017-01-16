Prosecutors: Camden man shot by police has died

Authorities say a Camden man shot by police last week after he fired at a woman and an infant in an apartment has died from his wounds.Camden County prosecutors say 38-year-old Jose Fernandez-Ventura died Sunday. The death was made public Monday.Fernandez-Ventura was wounded Wednesday morning after authorities said he opened fire while the woman was holding an 8-month-old child on her lap. The woman was taken to a hospital, but the baby wasn't hurt.Police responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident shot Fernandez-Ventura multiple times. He had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons possession.The officer who shot Fernandez-Ventura remains on administrative leave while the prosecutor's office reviews the incident, which is standard policy in police-involved shootings.