NEWS

Prosecutors: Camden man shot by police has died

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a Camden man shot by police last week after he fired at a woman and an infant in an apartment has died from his wounds.

Camden County prosecutors say 38-year-old Jose Fernandez-Ventura died Sunday. The death was made public Monday.

Fernandez-Ventura was wounded Wednesday morning after authorities said he opened fire while the woman was holding an 8-month-old child on her lap. The woman was taken to a hospital, but the baby wasn't hurt.

Police responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident shot Fernandez-Ventura multiple times. He had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons possession.

The officer who shot Fernandez-Ventura remains on administrative leave while the prosecutor's office reviews the incident, which is standard policy in police-involved shootings.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsofficer involved shootingdomestic violenceCamden
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 27 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
More News
Top Stories
Vehicle destroyed after crash in woods off I-295
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
Gas leak reported after main struck in Brookhaven
Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Man critical after shooting in Willingboro, N.J.
Show More
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Calif. teen survives crash by holding onto tree; friend dies
Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37
Tractor trailer crash jams Pa. Turnpike and Route 1
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos