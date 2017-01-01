NEWS

Prosecutors: Man beaten with stones, body left in trash can

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man used stones to fatally beat another man and then left his body in a trash can.

Thomas Green faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 52-year-old city resident Ricky Ward. Bail was set at $1 million cash for Green, and it wasn't known Sunday if he's retained an attorney.

Atlantic County prosecutors say the 64-year-old Green hit Ward in the head "multiple times" with the stones. But they haven't disclosed a motive for the attack.

Atlantic City police were notified around 8:40 a.m. Saturday that a man's body had been found in a trash can on Adriatic Avenue. The subsequent investigation led to Green's arrest about nine hours later.

Green faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the murder charge.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newsbeatingAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing 17-year-old Atlantic City girl located
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Fire damages Delco home, 6 displaced
Guard suffers punctured lung, shoots Club wielding man
More News
Top Stories
Turkey: Search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
Philadelphia's beverage tax is now in effect
2017 changes for Pa. drivers: Gas tax, Turnpike tolls
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Mariah Carey posts message after New Year's show goes awry
Fire damages Delco home, 6 displaced
Guard suffers punctured lung, shoots Club wielding man
Show More
Police: Elderly man, woman struck, killed in Broomall
Driver crashes into Collingswood store
Fire at Sullivan's Steakhouse in King of Prussia
Police: Delivery driver abducted, raped in Germantown
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos