Prosecutors: Man beaten with stones, body left in trash can

Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man used stones to fatally beat another man and then left his body in a trash can.Thomas Green faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 52-year-old city resident Ricky Ward. Bail was set at $1 million cash for Green, and it wasn't known Sunday if he's retained an attorney.Atlantic County prosecutors say the 64-year-old Green hit Ward in the head "multiple times" with the stones. But they haven't disclosed a motive for the attack.Atlantic City police were notified around 8:40 a.m. Saturday that a man's body had been found in a trash can on Adriatic Avenue. The subsequent investigation led to Green's arrest about nine hours later.Green faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the murder charge.