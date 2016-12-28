HOLIDAY

Public says 'Good Riddance' to 2016 with 10th annual event in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
With the most recent string of celebrity deaths in George Michael and Star Wars star Carrie Fisher, as well as a year marked by controversial events, many around the world are ready to say goodbye to 2016.

New York City kicked off the New Year festivities early with the 10th Annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square Wednesday. Organizers handed out paper for participants to write down bad memories, jokes and experiences to shred and forget, and even offered a hammer to smash small symbolic items and start from scratch, literally, in the new year.

Watch video from the event here:

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve, put together the event for the tenth consecutive year. Arlene Roberts, a breast cancer survivor, was chosen as the winner of the 2016 Good Riddance Day contest. She was on-site Wednesday to shred her wig as a symbol of her conquering of breast cancer, accepting who she is and welcoming a fresh and healthy new start in 2017.

As the old saying goes "out with the old and in with the new," Times Square Alliance is also encouraging people from around the world to submit their good wishes and resolutions for 2017 to the Wishing Wall.

You can make your wish in person at the "Wishing Wall" in the Broadway Plazas in Times Square from Dec. 1 to Dec. 29, or submit your wish online at their website or on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #confettiwish. All of the wishes collected will be inscribed on the confetti that falls at midnight on New Year's Eve to ring in the new year.
Related Topics:
newsnew year's evenew year's eve eventholidayTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
More holiday
NEWS
'We Do Not Need to Be Lectured,' Israeli PM Says in Rebuke of Kerry Speech
Retaliation for Russian Election Hack Could Be Announced Tomorrow
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
Group That Monitors Ukraine Conflict Suffers Cyber-Attack
More News
Top Stories
2 officers hurt during Phila. Mills teen flash mob
Woman in custody for deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
Police: Ex-student who fathered son with teacher killed both
Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election
Show More
Bicyclist hurt after colliding with car in Camden
Nothing found after police dig Delco home for missing woman
Woman rescued after car plunges into lake in Chesco
Multi-vehicle crashes cause delays on I-295 in Del.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos