NEWS

Pulse nightclub massacre bodycam video documents officer response

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released video from bodycams shows officers responding to a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on June 1, 2017. (WPVI)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Newly released video from bodycams on officers responding to a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub shows shattered glass inside the club, the sounds of automatic gunfire and an officer shouting to the gunman, "Come out with your hands up or you will die!"

The videos were released Wednesday to ABC News, the Orlando Sentinel and the newspaper's news partner, Fox 35.

In memoriam: Victims of the massacre at Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Fla. on June 12, 2016.



The 11 hours of video show Pulse patrons running from the club and officers shouting, "Just go!" as they direct them across the street.

In another video, an officer off camera inside the club checks for the pulse of a patron only to announce the victim is dead. Later, an officer realizes that the massacre is an act of terrorism.

"It's terrorism in Orlando," the Orlando Police officer said of the gunman. "He pledged something to the Islamic State."



Forty-nine patrons were killed during last June's massacre and dozens more were injured in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with officers after a three-hour standoff. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during phone calls with police negotiators.

EMBED More News Videos

A young woman from Philadelphia who survived the shooting in Orlando talked about her ordeal during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 14, 2016.



Some bodycam footage shows Pulse patrons being checked for weapons by officers after escaping the club with their hands up. Other footage shows an officer leading a patron out of a bathroom and down a hallway.

"Follow the sound of my voice. Come this way," the officer said.
One club patron was found crouched hiding in a shed and was hesitant to come out of it. "We're police, man. Come on. Get out!" an officer said.

Among the victims killed was Philadelphia teenager Akyra Murray, a basketball standout who had just graduated from West Catholic Prep.
EMBED More News Videos

West Catholic Prep mourns Akyra Murray, youngest victim of Orlando shooting. Watch the report during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016.



----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldorlando mass shootingmass shootingpolicebody camerasgun violenceABC News
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's tweets 'not helping' popularity, confidant says
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Noose found at African American Museum in DC
Philly councilman 'expected to fully heal' after being stabbed near his home
More News
Top Stories
Phila. City Councilman expected to 'fully heal' after stabbing
$25K reward offered in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Woman beaten unconscious in Frankford
Officials warn of bear wandering in Doylestown, Pa.
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hammonton, NJ
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Window washer dies after falling from Cherry Hill building
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hammonton, NJ
Woman beaten unconscious in Frankford
Phila. City Councilman expected to 'fully heal' after stabbing
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
More Video